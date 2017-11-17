11/17 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist

Expect abundant sunshine this afternoon as high pressure nudges in from the west. It will be a little colder, too, with temps stuck in the 40s all day — not to mention, it will be a little breezy out there. Bundle up!

Things will quiet down tonight as high pressure briefly settles in. So, expect mainly clear skies with just a few extra clouds towards daybreak. As for temps, they’ll be on the chilly side in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow we’ll see some morning sunshine give way to clouds. Then, into the afternoon, we’ll see an increasing chance of showers. Expect breezy conditions once again with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Some more rain will swing through late Saturday night through early Sunday with our winds becoming rather strong and gusty; there are no official advisories yet, but gusts of 40-50 mph are looking more likely. And even though it will be around 50°, because of the winds, it will only feel like the low to mid 40s.