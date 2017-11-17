3 To See At ACC: Meet Zion, Coco & Tomato

New York (CBSNewYork) CBSNewYork.com and 1010 WINS have teamed up with Animal Care Centers of New York City to let you know about some of the adoptable animals looking for loving homes in the city’s shelters, and, where ACC’s mobile adoption units are headed with even more great pets.

This week, we’re featuring Zion, Coco & Tomato:

Zion (8181) With his handsome coat and gorgeous green eyes, photogenic Zion looks like he belongs on a runway or on the big screen. But this social, sweet, laid back, and somewhat chatty kitty belongs in your home! He’s currently in ACC foster care; please email foster@nycacc.org if interested in adopting him!

Tomato (8679) Tomato’s foster family writes that this cutie “seems to not have been exposed to much and when he is first introduced to it, he is afraid yet curious at the same time and will do this little ‘I want to be brave’ dance until he realizes it’s not scary. If you look at him or walk in his direction, his tail will always wag, even if he is laying down.” Tomato, gentle but full of energy, would do best in a home with a very active family. Meet this friendly, playful pup at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the only open-admissions animal shelter in New York City and takes in approximately 30,000 animals every year. ACC’s three Care Centers in Manhattan (326 East 110th Street), Brooklyn (2336 Linden Boulevard), and Staten Island (3139 Veterans Road West) are open for adoptions 12pm-8pm Monday thru Friday, and 10am-6pm Saturdays and Sundays.

Coco (7933) “Coco is an energetic bunny with a real zest for life,” notes an ACC volunteer. “He needs a home where he’ll have plenty of space to run around and plenty of toys to keep him occupied, especially toys that let him chew and dig. Coco is also sociable and good-natured, and seems to enjoy using human beings as perches to help him see farther than his small bunny stature will normally allow him.” Meet Coco at ACC’s Brooklyn Care Center, 2336 Linden Boulevard.

If you’re interested in one of the animals featured here, email ACC’s Adoption team at adoption@nycacc.org with the animal’s name and “A#”, or head directly to the Care Center where the animal is located. Please note, animals featured here may already be placed by the time you arrive, but there are hundreds of great cats, dogs, and rabbits looking for loving homes every day! You can view available animals online, and at the Care Centers, ACC Adoption Counselors will help you find the best match.

You can also meet your new best friend at ACC’s Mobile Adoption Center, which travels throughout the city. (Note: dates and locations are subject to change. Information will be updated as quickly as possible. Also check http://nycacc.org/Events.htm)

This week’s mobile adoption events:

November 17, 3-6pm: Petco Staten Island , 2752 Veterans Road West, Staten Island, NY 10309

, 2752 Veterans Road West, Staten Island, NY 10309 November 18, 12-4pm: NYPD 32nd Precinct Mobile Adoption Event , 250 W 135th St, New York, NY 10030

, 250 W 135th St, New York, NY 10030 November 19, 12-4pm: PetHealthStore, 473 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 1002

To adopt an animal, you must have a valid photo ID, be 18 years of age or older, and bring proof of current address. ACC adoptions include vaccinations, spay/neuter, a pre-registered microchip, an identification tag, a collar, and a certificate for a free initial exam at a participating veterinarian.

For more information, visit http://www.nycacc.org/Adopt.htm.