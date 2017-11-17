Franken Accuser Says He Reached Out With Apology For Misconduct

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The woman who accused Senator Al Franken of sexual misconduct said he has reached out to her.

On Friday, she read a message she got from him.

“Dear Leann, I want to apologize to you personally,” he wrote.

Tweeden read the apology from Franken on The View, after she alleged that he had groped her and forcibly tried to kiss her during a USO tour in 2006.

“I don’t know what was in my head when I took that picture, but that’s no excuse. I understand and I know why you would feel violated by that photo. I remember that rehearsal differently, but what’s important is the impact that it ha don you, and for that I apologize,” he said.

Tweeden said she accepts the apology and is not demanding that Franken step down. Some on Capitol Hill say the Senator from Minnesota must go.

“I think the ethics committee is appropriate. It deals with conduct of a member and it deals with the reputation of the institution. I think it’s the right forum,” Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Maryland) said.

President Trump also weighed in, tweeting, “THE AL FRANKENSTEIN PICTURE IS REALLY BAD, SPEAKS A THOUSAND WORDS. WHERE DO HIS HANDS GO IN PICTURES 2,3,4,5 &6 WHILE SHE SLEEPS?”

The White House Press Secretary was asked how allegations against Franken are different from the ones from some eleven women who came forward during the campaign and accused Mr. Trump of sexual misconduct.

“I think in the one case, Senator Franken has admitted wrongdoing and the president hasn’t. We addressed this during the campaign,” Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

On the topic of Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, Sanders once again repeated that the president’s stance is that if the allegations of sexual misconduct with teens are true, he should step aside.

Judge Moore’s wife Kaylah also spoke saying that her husband will not step aside or stop fighting for the people of Alabama.

“Let me set the record straight, after all the attacks against me, my family, against the foundation and against my husband, he will not step down,” she said.

Senator Franken has avoided the press since he was publicly accused of sexual misconduct.

Both the Democrats and Republicans have called for an ethics investigation.