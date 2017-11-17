Alpensia Resort To Host Events At 2018 Winter Games In South Korea

The 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, will begin on February 9, and several of the most exciting events will take place at the Alpensia Resort in the Gangwon province township of Daegwallyeong-myeon. Alpensia is a year-round, world-class recreation destination featuring many luxurious amenities.

Alpensia will be home to five competitive events as well as the athlete center. A new ski jump facility — the Alpensia Ski Jump, which will host the first event of the Games — was built for the men’s and women’s normal- and large-hill competitions. Although the Opening Ceremonies do not take place until February 9, the ski-jumping competition will begin one day earlier at Alpensia, and in the United States, television coverage will be live across all time zones.

The resort will be the place for fans from all over the world to support their countrymen and women in exciting battles for the gold, silver and bronze in ski jump, biathlon, cross-country skiing, luge and big-air snowboarding.

The Alpensia Resort and its Sports Park in the Gangwon province offer guests from all over the globe a great place to vacation no matter what time of year, thanks to the luxury leisure and recreation opportunities at Alpensia and within the Gangwon province.

A high-speed train built for these Games now connects Pyeongchang and Seoul, the South Korean capital. Additionally, a world-class golf course, family-friendly water park, alpine rollercoaster, state-of-the-art concert hall and a giant movie theater can keep families entertained and relaxed through all 12 months on the calendar.

For more information on the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, please visit https://www.pyeongchang2018.com/en/schedule.