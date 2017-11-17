BREAKING: 4-Alarm Fire Rages On 144th Street In Hamilton Heights | Watch Live | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Baby Koala Celebrates Third Birthday With An Adorable Party

1010 WINS-This cuddly koala named Imogen who lives at the Symbio Wildlife Park in Sydney, Australia just turned three — and she’s been partying it up like nobody’s business!

koala thumb Baby Koala Celebrates Third Birthday With An Adorable Party

(Symbio Wildlife Park)

Imogen, known for being all-around adorable, celebrated her birthday with her best mates Willow and James over a buffet of delicious eucalyptus leaves. One of the zookeepers even got her a bouquet of fresh flowers and took a selfie to commemorate the occasion.

Imogen first caught the worlds attention back in 2015 when a video of her being hand-raised by staff at the zoo and trended number one on Facebook leading to international fame. Imogen’s videos showing her life at the park have since been viewed billions of times — the world has literally watched Imogen grow up before their very eyes.

We’re wishing Imogen a very happy birthday today! If you would like to as well, follow along with the Symbio Wildlife Park on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, as well as their official website.

-Joe Cingrana

