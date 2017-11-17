Best Things To Do In NY This Weekend: Nov. 18 & 19

By Jessica Allen

Every weekend we list the best in eating, drinking, and merrymaking and every weekend we have so many amazing things to choose from. Here’s where we’re headed this weekend:

Brooklyn Podcast Festival

Multiple venues

New York, NY

www.bkpodfest.com

The podcast may be the ultimate portable medium, but it’s also a surprisingly fun one to witness in person. Don’t believe us? See (and hear) for yourself at the first annual Brooklyn Podcast Festival. Highlights include the sharp business and finance commentary of Slate Money Live, the biting political humor of Chapo Trap House, the James Beard-award nominated food talk of The Sporkful, the madcap comedy of Kevin McDonald’s Kevin McDonald Show, and the often revelatory awkwardness of Conversations with People Who Hate Me. Tuesday, November 14, through Sunday, November 19, tickets required, prices vary.

Arab Cinema Week

Cinema Village

22 East 12th St.

New York, NY 10003

(212) 924-3364

www.arabcinemaweek.com

A man whose girlfriend is a goat. A fundamentalist imam obsessed with Michael Jackson. Surfers in the Gaza Strip. Queer culture in Tunisia. If none of this sounds like the Arab world we see on the nightly news in the US, that’s the point. Arab Cinema Week aims to bridge the us-vs-them divide by showing American audiences the diversity of Arab culture. The festival features movies from eight countries, including both documentaries and fiction films, and special guests such as rising star Ahmed Malek and Egyptian glamour queen Shereen Reda will be on hand to talk about their work. Friday, November 17, through Thursday, November 23, tickets required.

Equus Film Festival

Helen Mills Theater

137 West 26th St.

New York, NY 10001

(212) 243-6200

www.equusfilmfestival.net



For three days, the Helen Mills Theater will become paradise for horse-lovers. More than 150 equine-focused screenings, along with pop-galleries and a family festival, will pay homage to these majestic and mythologized animals. The films range from brief commercials to instructional videos to documentaries to feature-length productions, and depict horses and horse culture from Montana to Mongolia. The Spotlight Rescue Series highlights horses and other animals in need and gives festival-goers a way to give back to the creatures that have carried our species to the ends of the earth. Friday, November 17 through Sunday, November 19, tickets required.

NYC Autumn Wine Festival

NYY Steak

7 West 51st St.

New York, NY 10019

(877) 571-6690

newyorkwineevents.com



Offering more than 150 wines from vineyards around the world, the NYC Autumn Wine Festival should please even the most discerning oenophile. Battery Park City’s Vintry Fine Wines curates the selection, and hors d’oeuvres — cured meats, light pasta, sliders –will be provided by the hosting venue, the New York Yankees Steakhouse. Additional artisanal food vendor sampling stations will ensure that plenty of palate cleansers are available. Spring for the VIP pass to get access to the lounge, along with an enhanced menu and, most importantly, exclusive high-end wine selections. Saturday, November 18, sessions at 2 pm and 7 pm, tickets required.

Renegade Craft Fair

Metropolitan Pavilion

125 West 18th St.

New York, NY 10011

(212) 463-0071

www.renegadecraft.com

There are DIY craft festivals, and then there’s the Renegade Craft Fair. Boasting crafts, clothing, jewelry, art, housewares, stationery, accessories, candles, and gifts of all kinds from more than 200 different makers, this year’s fair — the 13th in New York — will let you cross pretty much everyone off your holiday present list in a single visit. Food and drink vendors will be on hand to fortify shoppers, and workshops and DJs will let you rest your tired wallet for a bit. This year’s fair includes a partnership with the CERF+ Disaster Relief Fund, so you can do some good while make yourself and your gift recipients happy. Saturday, November 18, and Sunday, November 19, 11 am to 6 pm, free.