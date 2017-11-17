Police: Suspect Sought In Attempted Rape In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man they say tried to rape a woman in Brooklyn early Wednesday morning.
The 36-year-old woman was walking near Bath and 20th avenues shortly before 3 a.m. when the suspect approached her from behind, police said.
Police said the man covered her mouth with his hand, pushed her to the ground, grabbed her groin under her dress and tried to remove her underwear.
The woman was able to fight him off, police said. She was taken to Kings County Hospital.
Police described the man as approximately 30 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 160 pounds with a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a gray coat, gray jogging clothes and black shoes.
