What’s In Your Water? CBS2 Takes A Closer Look At Enhanced Waters

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More carbonated water is filling up the grocery shelves, but you might be filling up on empty calories and much more as you’re quenching your thirst.

CBS2’s Alex Denis takes a look at what’s really in your drink.

Carbonated, and other enhanced waters, look harmless at first glance with zero calories, fats, carbs, and sugars but, nutritionist Lauren Slayton says it’s other ingredients that make some anything but.

Many products are marketed as water containing natural add-ons like electrolytes, minerals, and vitamins but the fine print tells a different story.

“When you flip it around you see sucralose which is an artificial sugar and Red 40 which is an artificial color,” Slayton said while looking at one carbonated water product.

Other popular options promise a boost of energy and deliver. Some of these so-called “water with a kick” aren’t always what they seem. Nutritionists say in some cases instead of carbonated water you might as well have an energy drink.

“The illusion is that you’re drinking water, you’re not drinking a Red Bull, but you really are,” Slayton said. “It has three sources of caffeine, and more than a Starbucks cup of coffee.”

These artificial ingredients can cause headaches, gastrointestinal problems, increase sweet cravings, and even impact behavior.

“For me, this is something that is like a soda and almost a little worse because people think of it like water. So they drink it like water; they let their kids drink it like water. I wouldn’t recommend it for someone who is pregnant. I wouldn’t recommend it for anybody,” said Slayton. “The question is are we upgrading our water with certain ingredients or are we adulterating it with things we shouldn’t have in water or anywhere else.”

Instead, Slayton suggests sparkling waters with a shorter ingredients list. Enhancements from natural sources, like fruit, aloe, rose water, and silica are all OK.

For a sweeter taste look for waters flavored by organic sap.

As far as water consumption, you should drink half of your body weight in ounces a day.