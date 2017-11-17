‘City Harvest’ Volunteers Pack Thousands Of Meals For New Yorkers In Need

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Volunteers gathered to help hungry New Yorkers by packing thousands of holiday meal boxes.

As 1010 WINS’ Holli Haerr reported, workers at a bustling warehouse in Long Island City had smiles on their faces as they packed boxes for City Harvest.

“Currently I am a box making specialist, I think I’ve put together about 50 boxes so far,” Wilson Irvin said.

Irvin is with the team from Credit Suisse and has been volunteering for almost 25 years.

“It’s a big need in New York. While it’s a rich city in many ways there are over a million New Yorkers who go to bed hungry, or are food insecure and helping those people particularly at the holidays is a real honor for us,” he said.

Volunteers said they have passed their goal of packing 5,000 boxes with things like fruit, vegetables, and pasta.

