Colorado Coach On Video Showing Cheerleaders Screaming In Pain: ‘I Didn’t Do Anything Wrong’

DENVER (CBSNewYork) — It’s been three months since a controversial video started a national conversation after girls at a Colorado cheer camp were seen screaming in pain while doing splits.

Now for the first time, the coach at the center of the firestorm is telling his side of the story.

When videos emerged of Ozell Williams overseeing the painful splits, his life came crashing down. Williams was fired, was under criminal investigation and was heavily criticized. But during four hours of interviews with CBS2’s Denver affilliate, he said the videos lacked proper context.

He insists he did nothing wrong and did not hurt any of the girls.

In the world of cheerleading, splits are critical. Williams said what people don’t see in the video was how he made clear the exercise was optional and came with his warnings.

“I also explained what type of pain will come with it,” he said. “I told them it was going to be painful. Because this is a split stretch. This is no joke. So splits, they hurt. Yes, they hurt. I told them that in advance, like over and over again, like, ‘It will hurt.'”

Williams also said he’s not “pushing” the girls into the exercise but “holding” them for stabilization.

When told the girls in the video do not look like they want to be doing the exercises, Williams disagreed.

“They wanted to do it,” he said.

“I know it helps them, and they know it helps them. That’s why we’re doing it.”

Some people say the video shows torture and child abuse.

“That’s not me, and that’s far from what it is in the video,” Williams said.

Williams said he’s hurt because he’s not been able to get work since the video was released, but he also hopes to clear his name and return to the tumbling community.

“I’ve been shut out of almost everything,” Williams said, crying. “I haven’t been able to get jobs. People that looked up to me look down on me now.

“What am I hiding from? Or what am I hiding for? I didn’t do anything wrong.”

The Denver district attorney did not file criminal charges against Williams, but she did say that he showed bad judgment and should not be allowed to coach high school sports.