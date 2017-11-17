Gov. Andrew Cuomo Says Bridge-Naming Backlash Is ‘Personally Hurtful’

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said a petition to take his late father’s name off a new bridge is “personally hurtful.”

The state legislature voted in June to name the new $4 billion Hudson River bridge the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

A petition with nearly 80,000 signatures on change.org seeks to keep the familiar old name for the span north of New York City — the Tappan Zee Bridge.

According to the Journal News , the governor also calls the petition “mean” and “vindictive.”

Cuomo blames the conservative group Reclaim New York for the backlash, the group denies involvement, though it has promoted the petition. The group says residents are “sick of backroom deals.”

In Tarrytown, the overwhelming majority prefers to keep it the Tappan Zee Bridge, WCBS 880’s Sean Adams reports.

“It’s fitting for Mario Cuomo but the people are so used to the Tappan Zee,” one man said.

“Find something else to name after your father, I’m sure there are plenty of other projects he could name after his father,” one woman said. “Mario Cuomo was a good man and good governor, nothing against him, but it’s the Tappan Zee.”

The first span of the new bridge opened in August and the second span will open next year.

