Gary Danielson On WFAN: Ship Has Likely Sailed On Saban Ever Returning To NFL

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Could Nick Saban chase NFL glory one more time before he retires?
WFAN’s Mike Francesa posed that question to CBS Sports’ Gary Danielson on Friday.
Danielson said he once believed Saban might make the jump to the pro ranks again, but not anymore.
“Nick is 66 years old,” Danielson said. “I think what he is doing is worthwhile for him. I don’t think he’s going to do it.”
Saban coached the Miami Dolphins from 2005-06 before returning to the college game at Alabama, where he has won four of his five national championships.
Danielson and Francesa also discussed the resurgence of Miami, Wisconsin’s big test Saturday against Michigan and Clemson’s suddenly promising playoff outlook. To listen to the interview, click on the audio player above.
One Comment
He was a sniveling abject failure as an NFL coach anyway and He’s obviously extremely well suited for the job he does now.