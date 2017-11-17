Gary Danielson On WFAN: Ship Has Likely Sailed On Saban Ever Returning To NFL

BREAKING: 5-Alarm Fire Rages On 144th Street In Hamilton Heights | Watch Live | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Could Nick Saban chase NFL glory one more time before he retires?

WFAN’s Mike Francesa posed that question to CBS Sports’ Gary Danielson on Friday.

Danielson said he once believed Saban might make the jump to the pro ranks again, but not anymore.

“Nick is 66 years old,” Danielson said. “I think what he is doing is worthwhile for him. I don’t think he’s going to do it.”

Nick Saban

Alabama coach Nick Saban looks on during the 2016 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the Georgia Dome on Dec, 31, 2016, in Atlanta. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Saban coached the Miami Dolphins from 2005-06 before returning to the college game at Alabama, where he has won four of his five national championships.

Danielson and Francesa also discussed the resurgence of Miami, Wisconsin’s big test Saturday against Michigan and Clemson’s suddenly promising playoff outlook. To listen to the interview, click on the audio player above.

Comments

One Comment

  1. David Sizemore says:
    November 17, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    He was a sniveling abject failure as an NFL coach anyway and He’s obviously extremely well suited for the job he does now.

    Reply | Report comment |

