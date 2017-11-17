BREAKING: 4-Alarm Fire Rages On 144th Street In Hamilton Heights | Watch Live | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

4-Alarm Fire Rages In Hamilton Heights

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – More than 100 firefighters are battling a massive fire in Hamilton Heights.

The four-alarm fire broke out at around 3:14 p.m. in a seven-story building on West 144th Street.

The firefighters, from 40 different units, have been ordered off the roof of the building.

So far no injuries have been reported.

Large flames could be seen shooting from the windows near the top of the building, completely engulfing the building’s roof. Thick plumes of black and grey smoke shot high into the sky and could be seen for miles.

