4-Alarm Fire Rages In Hamilton Heights

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – More than 100 firefighters are battling a massive fire in Hamilton Heights.
The four-alarm fire broke out at around 3:14 p.m. in a seven-story building on West 144th Street.
The firefighters, from 40 different units, have been ordered off the roof of the building.
So far no injuries have been reported.
Large flames could be seen shooting from the windows near the top of the building, completely engulfing the building’s roof. Thick plumes of black and grey smoke shot high into the sky and could be seen for miles.
Check back soon for more information on this developing story.
One Comment
Possibly that’s the Goldman-Sachs storage facility where copies of Hillary’s speeches to the firm were kept?
Or maybe the building housed the flight logs and passenger lists of Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet when it took Bill Clinton to Pedoisland all those times?
How many of Clinton’s accusers bodies will be found in there?
Possibly one of the backup servers containing Lois Lerner IRS emails is there?
Or maybe the Clinton’s hid evidence of Arkancide?
so, which Hillary involved law firm was in that building?