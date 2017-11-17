Massive Fire Under Control at Pennsylvania Senior Living Facility

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Firefighters have gotten the upper hand on an inferno that swept through a senior living community in Pennsylvania, injuring at least 20 people.
Emergency responders and volunteers shuttled residents bundled in blankets from the blaze, which started around 11 p.m. Thursday at the Barclay Friends Senior Living Community in West Chester.
The fire rose from two to five alarms in just a couple of hours, CBS Philly‘s Trang Do reported.
At least 125 people were saved from the fire.
The blaze was brought under control just before 1:30 a.m. Friday.
The fire chief would not comment on the extent of injuries or if there were any deaths. He also wouldn’t say how many residents lived at the senior living community about 35 miles west of Philadelphia.
The investigation into the cause is ongoing.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)