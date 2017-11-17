CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
BREAKING: 5-Alarm Fire Rages On 144th Street In Hamilton Heights | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Decorative Dragon Is Monster Hit In New Jersey Neighborhood

Filed Under: Jessica Layton, Local TV, Maplewood, New Jersey

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – An imaginary creature has been a monster hit in the suburbs.

As CBS2’s Jessica Layton reports, the inflatable dragon is all the talk of an otherwise quiet New Jersey neighborhood.

Walking home from school on Ridgewood Road in Maplewood, it’s impossible to miss the massive dragon that sways back and forth in the breeze while breathing fake fire. The orange ornament is about eight feet tall and 15 feet long.

It’s been on a family’s front lawn since before Halloween. And days away from Thanksgiving, it still hasn’t come down.

“Our son loved it, so we’d leave it up a for little bit longer,” said homeowner Ian Synnott.

Synnott and Lauren Harris joked that it was pure laziness and fear of a toddler tantrum that has kept them from taking down the dragon.

They know in some areas, it might get odd looks or that some might think it’s tacky. But to their surprise and delight, it turns out the neighborhood adores the gigantic decoration set up by their new neighbors.

“Bringing the kids by, coming out of the way just so they can see it,” said Synnott.

People love the dragon so much, they started offering to help the family with the electricity bill. The couple said that isn’t necessary, but say there is a way their neighbors can help them help others.

A few feet away from the display, there’s a donation bin on their porch where visitors can leave warm coats for the homeless.

“We want to just do whatever we can, whatever is within our means to assist anyone experiencing any kind of hardship,” Harris said.

So when do they foresee the dragon coming down?

“We talked about leaving it up through the holidays, until the end of December,” Synnott told Layton.

The neighborhood kids say they’re all for it.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch