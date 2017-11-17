BREAKING: 4-Alarm Fire Rages On 144th Street In Hamilton Heights | Watch Live | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Students Accused In Plot To Attack Queens School With Rocket Launchers

Filed Under: Elmhurst, Intermediate School 102, Local TV, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two boys are accused in a plot to turn military-grade firepower on a Queens school.

The 12-year-olds planned to use rocket launchers, grenades, and land mines to blow up Intermediate School 102 in Elmhurst, cops said.

The boys were arrested after a notebook detailing the boys’ plan to blow up the school was found in the gym.

The notes claimed that the boys planned to use rocket launchers, grenades, and land mines, police told CBS.

An unnamed person recognized the boys’ handwriting, prompting their arrest Thursday.

Both boys are expected to appear in court on Monday.

“Safety always comes first. These troubling allegations are being investigated and we’re working closely with the school to ensure appropriate follow-up action is taken,” a Department of Education spokesman said.

Intermediate School 102 is attended by students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

Officials did not indicate whether the boys had any ability to access the weapons.

