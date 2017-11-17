Some Question Need For $1 Billion Multi-Use Development In Bergen County

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Is another shopping mall necessary in Bergen County, New Jersey?

As CBS2’s Meg Baker reported, what’s being called the biggest development project in decades is in the works in Ridgefield Park.

Live, work, play – that’s the pitch for the $1 billion multi-use retail project located off Route 46 near the New Jersey Turnpike. But can it survive in a world where one third of malls are in danger of shutting down?

“Two-hundred thousand plus square feet of retail spaces, it’ll have 1,500 residential units, and a 300-room hotel,” said Phil Boggia, village attorney for Ridgefield Park.

The Skymark-Eagle’s Nest project includes more than 30 stores below housing units.

Nearby, the American Dream Mall, formerly called Xanado, sits vacant and stalled, unable to fulfill funding or interested retailers. A simple explanation for the demise of brick–and-mortar shops is convenience.

Ridgefield Park resident Susan Dominguez said she does most of her shopping online.

“I got to the malls for certain things, but mostly online,” she said.

The village attorney said he believes the stores – dubbed a town center, not a mall – can work with a solid customer base living upstairs.

As Baker reported, the nearby Meadowlands project has been a failure. What makes him think Skymark-Eagle’s Nest will be more successful?

“I do think that the location – the fact that it will provide much better access without having to go out to Route 4 or Route 17 during the holidays or pretty much anytime,” Boggia said. “This is going to be a lot more accessible, easier to get to.”

Some people Baker spoke with on Main Street questioned the need to build more when there is space available downtown.

“I think keep the small town businesses going. A lot of shops around here are closing up,” resident Danny Koster said.

He also pointed out the Garden State Mall and Paramus Park are just 15 minutes away.

The Skymark-Eagle’s Nest project is set to break ground in the spring. Ridgefield Park estimates the development will bring in $6 million in tax revenue a year plus thousands of jobs.