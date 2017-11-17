Suspect Wanted For Knocking Over Church Statue Twice In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is searching for a man accused of twice vandalizing a church statue in Brooklyn.
Police said on Halloween, a shirtless man was seen on video pushing over a statue of Saint Francis outside the Blessed Sacrament Church on Euclid Avenue in Cypress Hills.
They said he came back and did it again last Saturday.
The attacks broke the statue’s base.
