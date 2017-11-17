WFAN Morning Show: Boomer To Retire … In 2025

By Boomer Esiason
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, WFAN Morning Show

It wasn’t your ordinary “Football Friday” show for one very good reason.

Boomer had yet another big announcement.

The WFAN Morning Show host revealed that he plans to retire on Dec. 15, 2025. Obviously, there’s no reason for alarm because it’s years away, but it’s out there nonetheless.

So after discussing his future, and the sale of CBS Radio to Entercom, Boomer, along with Jerry Recco, got into the real reason why you flip the dial to 66 AM or 101.9 FM every morning — sports talk.

The guys discussed the Yankees’ managerial search, which in a roundabout way has inspired Boomer to be a more caring person. They then threw a birthday shoutout to Mets legend Tom Seaver, who turns 73 on Friday.

Boomer and Jerry also talked about the football Giants, specifically Janoris Jenkins and Eli Apple, and they zeroed in on the controversy surrounding Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Have a listen above.

