WFAN Morning Show Podcast & MOTD: Nov. 17, 2017

By Boomer Esiason
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, WFAN Morning Show

Boomer’s battle with technology was at the forefront of Friday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day.”

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from the latest edition of the WFAN Morning Show in one nice little package for your convenience.

Boomer decided to reveal his plans for retirement, albeit eight years early, as the final show of the work week started. Once he got that out of the way, he moved on to bigger and better things, like New York sports talk. Along with Jerry Recco, the guys got into their normal “Football Friday” routine, and also discussed the Yankees’ managerial search.

Later, Brian Jones invaded the studio and he and Boomer offered up their NFL picks for Week 11.

Until Monday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

