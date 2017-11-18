Knife-Wielding Suspect Forces Man To Withdraw Hundreds From Multiple ATMs In Astoria, Cops Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are on the hunt for a knife-wielding man they say forced another man to withdraw hundreds of dollars from several ATMs in Astoria, Queens last month.
Investigators say the suspect approached his 32-year-old victim in front of 31-67 Steinway Street, brandished a knife, and demanded money.
After the victim handed over $20, the suspect demanded more money and walked with the victim to an ATM machine where he withdrew another $60.
The suspect then forced the victim to walk to another ATM down the block where he withdrew an additional $220.
The suspect proceeded to flee in an unknown direction.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
Police describe the suspect as follows: male, black, 20-25 years of age, 5’9″, 175 lbs., dark complexion, facial hair, last seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans, white shirt and black and white sneakers.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.