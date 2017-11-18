Late FG Lifts North Texas To Wild Win Over Army

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Trevor Moore kicked a 39-yard field goal with 5 seconds left to give North Texas a wild 52-49 victory over Army on Saturday night, ending the Black Knights’ six-game winning streak.

Mason Fine threw for 386 yards and four touchdowns, including a quick 10-yard toss with no timeouts left to get the Mean Green (8-3) a little closer for Moore’s winning kick.

The longest winning streak for Army (8-3) since 1996 ended despite 244 yards rushing and two touchdowns from quarterback Ahmad Bradshaw.

North Texas never trailed in a game that was tied four times in the second half as the Mean Green won the rubber match in the third meeting in 13 months.

The Mean Green, who have already wrapped up the West Division title in Conference USA, won big at Army last season before the Black Knights answered with an overtime victory in the Heart of Dallas Bowl.

After Fine put North Texas ahead with a 68-yard touchdown pass to Turner Smiley, Bradshaw completed his only pass of the game, a 27-yarder to John Trainor that set up Andy Davidson’s 1-yard plunge with 1:23 remaining. It was Davidson’s second TD in the final 6 minutes.

Fine led the Mean Green 46 yards to the winning field goal, converting a pair of third downs with a run and a throw.

The teams traded three touchdowns after the Black Knights erased a 28-13 deficit, the tying points coming on Bradshaw’s 2-point conversion run following Fred Cooper Jr.’s 17-yard run on the opening drive of the second half.

North Texas broke the 28-28 tie with an 88-yard drive that backed up to the 2 on the first of two sacks of Fine for at least 10 yards on the drive.

An 18-yard completion helped overcome the first sack, and a late hit penalty on Fine against Elijah Riley wiped out the second sack, a 12-yarder. On the next play, Fine threw 48 yards to Michael Lawrence, who then scored on a 4-yard toss.

Darnell Woolfolk’s second TD run pulled Army even early in the fourth before Nic Smith’s 3-yarder put the Mean Green back in front. The Black Knights got even again on Davidson’s first scoring run.

Woolfolk had 120 yards rushing, and Smiley had three catches for 123 yards and two scores.

THE TAKEAWAY

Army: These sorts of high-scoring games aren’t the norm for the option-based Black Knights. But Bradshaw helped turn it into an explosive game with five runs of at least 22 yards.

North Texas: Fine left little doubt that the Mean Green are in good shape at quarterback for the next couple of years, barring injury. The sophomore now has the school single-season record at 3,198 yards passing. He broke Mitch Maher’s record of 3,103 yards from 1994.

UP NEXT

Army: A three-week break before the famous Army-Navy game Dec. 9 at the home of the Philadelphia Eagles, and then a return to the Dallas area for the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth. The Black Knights have already accepted an invitation.

North Texas: The regular-season finale at Rice next Saturday before the C-USA championship game Dec. 2.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)