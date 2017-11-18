Police: Man Fatally Stabs Mother During Domestic Dispute In Suffolk County Home

CENTER MORICHES, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his mother to death in Suffolk County, New York Friday evening.
Investigators say 26-year-old Christopher Storm Harrison stabbed his mother, 53-year-old Joyce Skarka, during a domestic dispute at their home on Union Avenue in Center Moriches just before 10 p.m.
Authorities responded and pronounced Skarka dead at the scene.
Detectives arrested Harrison and charged him with second degree murder.
His arraignment is scheduled for Sunday.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.