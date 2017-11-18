Police Officer Shot Dead During Foot Chase In Pennsylvania, Gunman At Large

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (CBSNewYork/CBS Pittsburgh/AP) — An intense search is underway in western Pennsylvania for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a police officer.
The shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. Friday in New Kensington, about 18 miles northeast of Pittsburgh. Authorities say Officer Brian Shaw was shot after a traffic stop led to him chasing someone on foot.
Police officers from neighboring towns were scouring the area for the suspect early Saturday. SWAT teams and police dogs assisted.
The Allegheny County Police Department put out a statement on the death of Officer Shaw.
“The Allegheny County Police Department is saddened to learn of the tragic death of Officer Brian Shaw from the City of New Kensington Police Department. Please join the men and women of our department as we offer our condolences and prayers to the family and co-workers of Officer Shaw,” the statement read. “Officer Brian Shaw, you were taken from us too soon. You are in our thoughts and prayers. Your life mattered and you will be missed.”
Brian was a 2014 graduate of the county’s Police Training Academy.
Police have recovered a brown, older model Jeep Grand Cherokee wanted in connection with the shooting.
