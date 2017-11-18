Suspect Attacks Man With Glass Bottle Aboard 2 Train, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man they say assaulted another man with a glass bottle aboard a subway in East Flatbush, Brooklyn earlier this month.
Investigators say the suspect and 33-year-old victim were aboard a southbound 2 train when they engaged in a verbal altercation.
As the victim was exiting the train at the Newkirk and Nostrand Avenues subway station, police say the suspect hit him in the back of the head with a glass bottle before taking off in an unknown direction.
Authorities say the victim sustained pain and swelling as a result of the blows but refused medical attention at the scene.
The suspect is described as follows: Hispanic, 30-40 years of age, light complexion, black hair, last seen wearing a red sweat shirt, black sweatpants, and headphones.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.