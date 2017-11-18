Talkin’ Sicilian Street Food With Stephanie Tantillo

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some of the best foods can be found on the streets, especially in New York City. But the same can also be said for Sicily!

So if you’re panning a trip to the toe of Italy’s boot, Stephanie Tantillo’s new book will help you find the best meals.

She stopped by the CBS2 studios to talk more about “Sicilian Streats” and share a few recipes of some of her own Sicilian favorites.

Below is a recipe for Stephanie’s Cous Cous Trapense:

WHAT YOU NEED

300g couscous

Thyme, parsley, mint

2 garlic cloves

½ diced onion

5-6 prawns

2 tsp tomato paste

Saffron threads

35 g chopped pistachios

Extra virgin olive oil

HOW TO MAKE

Cook the fish by preparing a fish broth using the garlic, and herbs. Cook in a large pot of cold water for 1-2 hours

In a large pan, cook the cous cous according to directions on package using the fish stock and saffron

Separately prepare the prawns in a hot pan with olive oil, tomato paste, a ladle of stock and just before they are finished add in pistachios

Build the cous cous with a base of cous cous, then broth, and topped with prawns.

Garnish with fresh mint