Talkin’ Sicilian Street Food With Stephanie Tantillo

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some of the best foods can be found on the streets, especially in New York City. But the same can also be said for Sicily!
So if you’re panning a trip to the toe of Italy’s boot, Stephanie Tantillo’s new book will help you find the best meals.
She stopped by the CBS2 studios to talk more about “Sicilian Streats” and share a few recipes of some of her own Sicilian favorites.
Below is a recipe for Stephanie’s Cous Cous Trapense:
WHAT YOU NEED
300g couscous
Thyme, parsley, mint
2 garlic cloves
½ diced onion
5-6 prawns
2 tsp tomato paste
Saffron threads
35 g chopped pistachios
Extra virgin olive oil
HOW TO MAKE
Cook the fish by preparing a fish broth using the garlic, and herbs. Cook in a large pot of cold water for 1-2 hours
In a large pan, cook the cous cous according to directions on package using the fish stock and saffron
Separately prepare the prawns in a hot pan with olive oil, tomato paste, a ladle of stock and just before they are finished add in pistachios
Build the cous cous with a base of cous cous, then broth, and topped with prawns.
Garnish with fresh mint