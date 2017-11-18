Wind Alerts Issued Across Tri-State | Full Forecast | Radar | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Driver Killed When Freight Train Crashes Into Car In N.J.

DUMONT, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A man was killed Saturday when a freight train slammed into his car in Bergen County.

Police said the 54-year-old victim ignored the warning gates before driving onto the tracks at the Columbia Avenue railroad crossing on the Dumont-Bergenfield border.

“I heard a loud bang and I heard the train slam on his breaks,” witness Richard Guadagno said.

“I heard a loud boom. I thought maybe it was just the train itself. As I walked out here, then I ultimately saw the car there that it hit,” added witness Pasquale Libertino.

The driver was taken to Englewood Hospital where he died.

