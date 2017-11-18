Two Men Strike Nassau Cops With Stolen Vehicle During Traffic Stop, Police Say

BALDWIN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Two Hempstead men are facing a litany of charges after allegedly striking a pair of Nassau County police officers with a stolen vehicle during a traffic stop Friday afternoon.

Investigators say the officers attempted to conduct a stop on a silver 2007 Infiniti. When they approached the vehicle, both the driver, 25-year-old Markus McIntyre, and passenger, 27-year-old Kevin Curry, refused to roll down their windows, according to police.

When one of the officers opened the driver’s side door to continue their investigation, police say McIntyre put the vehicle in reverse and accelerated, striking both officers and their patrol car.

Authorities say McIntyre then placed the car in drive and struck the officer again. The officer was able to disable the car and place McIntyre under arrest while the driver punched and elbowed him in the head.

During the scuffle with McIntyre, Curry opened the passenger door and pushed the second officer over while attempting to flee. While he was being arrested, police say Curry dropped narcotics.

Both officers were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Authorities later discovered the 2007 Infiniti was stolen from New Jersey.

McIntyre is facing multiple charges, including assault on a police officer, criminal possession of stolen property, and resisting arrest. Curry is charged with possessing a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana, and resisting arrest.

Both men will be arraigned Saturday as the incident remains under investigation.