CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Wind Alerts Issued Across Tri-State | Full Forecast | Radar | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

11/19 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

Filed Under: CBS2 Weather headlines, Mark McIntyre

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning everybody… make sure you hang onto your hats today! Rain that moved through overnight will be exiting the area, but the winds will still be pretty strong through the day! Expect temps tumbling into the 40s & 30s by this evening, along with the winds it’ll feel brisk!

nu tu skycast 3d wakeup6 11/19 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow will be a sunny & dry day from start to finish, but it will be chilly & still quite breezy.Temps only top off in the upper 30s & low 40s, so dress for warmth!

nu tu alert wind watch 11/19 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Tuesday will be a milder day with temps in the mid 50s and late day clouds ahead of a shower chance late Tuesday night.

nu tu 7day auto4 11/19 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Enjoy the rest of the weekend and watch out for the wind!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch