11/19 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning everybody… make sure you hang onto your hats today! Rain that moved through overnight will be exiting the area, but the winds will still be pretty strong through the day! Expect temps tumbling into the 40s & 30s by this evening, along with the winds it’ll feel brisk!
Tomorrow will be a sunny & dry day from start to finish, but it will be chilly & still quite breezy.Temps only top off in the upper 30s & low 40s, so dress for warmth!
Tuesday will be a milder day with temps in the mid 50s and late day clouds ahead of a shower chance late Tuesday night.
Enjoy the rest of the weekend and watch out for the wind!