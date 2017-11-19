18-Year-Old Driver Killed In Queens Two-Car Crash

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating an overnight crash in Queens that left one man dead and injured another.

It happened after two vehicles collided at the intersection of Sutter Avenue and 80th Street in Ozone Park. Police say the two cars collided so violently, they flew into two parked cars.

A heartbroken father visited the scene where his son, 18-year-old Xylique Lovelace-Loney of Queens, died late Saturday. He was too distraught to talk on camera just hours after the fatal crash.

Through the night and into Sunday morning, NYPD Highway Collision Squad investigators maneuvered around bits and pieces of the two mangled cars at the center of the investigation.

Witnesses describe a horrific scene.

“People were saying ‘Don’t close your eyes, don’t close your eyes. The ambulance is on the way’,” one woman told CBS2. “I can grasp that the guy was on his last breath.”

People who saw the crash recall seeing Xylique struggling to survive the crash just after 10 p.m. He was rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The other driver, a 21-year-old man, had minor injuries but refused medical attention at the scene. One witness said it was the worst accident she’s seen in the 40 year’s she’s lived in the neighborhood.

“It’s a terrible story,” she said. “Worst accident ever.”

Police say Xylique was driving his four-door sedan eastbound on Sutter Avenue while the other driver was heading northbound down 80th Street when they crashed, causing Xylique to smash into two empty parked cars.

Investigators are working to determine if speed was a factor in the crash.