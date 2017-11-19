Teens Accused Of Cutting Off Cabbie’s Thumb, Slashing 2 Others In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two teens were arrested and charged late Sunday afternoon after a slicing spree that left a bodega worker, a cabbie and his passenger injured.
The cabbie’s thumb was chopped off, police said.
The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at 198th Street and Grand Concourse, police said. The 43-year-old bodega owner was attacked by the two male suspects and suffered an injury to his thumb bat 2837 Grand Concourse, police said.
The suspects tried to flee in a cab, but the cab was occupied, police said. Two occupants – a 69-year-old man driving the cab and a 19-year-old woman who was his passenger, confronted the suspects, police said.
One suspect, using an unusually large knife, severed the man’s thumb, police said. The woman suffered a cut to the back, police said.
The victims were all taken to Montefiore Medical Center, police said.
The suspects – identified by police as Kenneth Guzman, 17, of Brooklyn, and Juan Carlos Sanchez, 17, of the Bronx – were later apprehended and were charged with assault and harassment, police said.