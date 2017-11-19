CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Wind Advisory In Effect Until 6 p.m. | Full Forecast | Radar | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Teens Accused Of Cutting Off Cabbie’s Thumb, Slashing 2 Others In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two teens were arrested and charged late Sunday afternoon after a slicing spree that left a bodega worker, a cabbie and his passenger injured.

The cabbie’s thumb was chopped off, police said.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at 198th Street and Grand Concourse, police said. The 43-year-old bodega owner was attacked by the two male suspects and suffered an injury to his thumb bat 2837 Grand Concourse, police said.

The suspects tried to flee in a cab, but the cab was occupied, police said. Two occupants – a 69-year-old man driving the cab and a 19-year-old woman who was his passenger, confronted the suspects, police said.

One suspect, using an unusually large knife, severed the man’s thumb, police said. The woman suffered a cut to the back, police said.

The victims were all taken to Montefiore Medical Center, police said.

The suspects – identified by police as Kenneth Guzman, 17, of Brooklyn, and Juan Carlos Sanchez, 17, of the Bronx – were later apprehended and were charged with assault and harassment, police said.

