Children Safe After Eagle-Eyed Off-Duty Cop Spots Vehicle Wanted In Connection To Amber Alert

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — When you’re an officer in the NYPD, you’re never really off the job.
Officer Eric Cassidy was driving home after working the Queens half-marathon on Saturday when he spotted a car that caught his attention.
He previously saw an Amber Alert issued from the Buffalo area that gave out a certain license plate number attached to a dark-colored SUV. The car he saw right in front of him lined up with that description.
Cassidy immediately called 911, leading to the arrest if the two moms who had taken their young infants who police believed were in danger.
NYPD Chief of Patrol Terrence Monahan tweeted a message of conrgadulations to Cassidy, saying, “On duty and off, great job, Eric!”