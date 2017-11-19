Christie’s Name To Be Placed On Street In Parsippany

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Some may claim the closure of roads was the beginning of the end of New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s political career, but Christie’s name will now live on into the future because of a road.
As WCBS 880’s Mike Smeltz reported Sunday, a new entry road into Central Park in Parisippany will be renamed Gov. Chris Christie Way.
Traffic problems should not be an issue for the governor to go see it, as he lives in nearby Mendham Township.
Meanwhile, Christie again unequivocally denied taking part in Bridgegate – the closure of lanes on the George Washington Bridge as an act of political retribution in 2013 – in an extensive interview with Politico published Friday.
But Christie did say, “I’ve never bought the fact that this was done to penalize the mayor of Fort Lee,” Democrat Mark Sokolich, who refused to endorse Christie.
Christie did not offer an alternative explanation for the lane closures.