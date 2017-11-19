Earl Hyman, Grandpa Huxtable Of Cosby Show Fame, Dies At 91

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Earle Hyman, a veteran actor of stage and screen who was widely known for playing Russell Huxtable on “The Cosby Show,” has died.
Jordan Strohl, a representative for The Actors Fund, says that Hyman died Friday at the Lillian Booth Actors Home in Englewood, New Jersey. He was 91.
A North Carolina native, Hyman made his Broadway debut as a teenager in 1943. He would go on to become a charter member of the American Shakespeare Theater.
In 1980, Hyman received a Tony nomination for “The Lady From Dubuque.”
But he was best known as Grandpa Huxtable on “The Cosby Show” from 1984 to 1992. He played father to Bill Cosby’s Cliff Huxttable, even though he was only 11 years Cosby’s senior.
He earned a guest performer Emmy nomination for the role in 1986.
