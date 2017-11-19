Wind Alerts Issued Across Tri-State | Full Forecast | Radar | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Former Pro Justin Gimelstob Hosts 7th Charity Tennis Exhibition

Justin Gimelstob, The Valerie Fund

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some of the best tennis players in the world, past and present, will come together for one afternoon to help raise money for several children’s charities, including the Valerie Fund.

It’s a special exhibition hosted for the 7th time by former tennis star and New Jersey Native Justin Gimelstob.

Bunny Flanders from the Valerie Fund and Carol Smith from the Justin Gimelstob Children’s Fund stopped by to share more about what’s in store and how you can get involved.

For more information, visit the event’s website.

