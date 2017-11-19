Man Injured, Power Cut When Strong Winds Send Tree Crashing Down In Teaneck

TEANECK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Strong winds sent a tree crashing down onto a man in Teaneck, New Jersey Sunday.
A 60-year-old man was loading items into his pickup truck in Teaneck at 1:33 p.m., according to Teaneck police.
The man was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police said the man was from Missouri and was in town visiting family members.
It was believed that the wind was to blame.
The tree also cut power for 90 customers when it fell, according to PSE&G. Power was expected to be restored late Sunday.