Man Tied Up, Beaten During Home Invasion In Rosedale, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 28-year-old man remains in the hospital after a terrifying ordeal early Sunday morning.
Police say the man was returning to his house on 149th Road in Rosedale, Queens around 4 a.m. when he was jumped by four to six men with guns.
Investigators say they put the man into a car, tied him up, and blindfolded him before demanding money.
They then assaulted him, grabbed his house keys, and entered his home where they demanded money from the man’s girlfriend.
The victim was then driven 20 minutes away to Ozone Park where he was released.
He was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he’s currently stable.
For Rosedale residents like Tio, it’s frightening.
“Hopefully they catch the guys,” he told 1010 WINS’ Roger Stern.
The robbers made off with the victim’s girlfriend’s wallet.
No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.
