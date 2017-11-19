Coast Guard Rescues 4 Men From Boat In Raritan Bay

Filed Under: Coast Guard rescue, Raritan Bay

KEANSBURG, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued four men who were stranded onboard a boat off Keansburg, New Jersey on Sunday.

Watchstanders from Coast Guard Sector New York received a report around noon Sunday about a 22-foot lake pleasure craft in Raritan Bay, New Jersey with four people aboard. They launched the Sandy Hook heavy weather boat crew.

The boat crew arrived on scene and rescued the boaters, the Coast Guard said. The owner has arranged for commercial salvage to tow the boat when weather permits.

The four men who had been on the boat were taken ashore to Atlantic Highlands Marina with no reported medical concerns, the Coast Guard said.

Raritan Bay Coast Guard Rescue

Four men were rescued b the Coast Guard from a lake pleasure craft on Raritan Bay on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. (Credit: U.S. Coast Guard)

Raritan Bay Coast Guard Rescue

Four men were rescued b the Coast Guard from a lake pleasure craft on Raritan Bay on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. (Credit: U.S. Coast Guard)

Coast Guard officials said the boat did not belong on the ocean.

“This type of boat was designed to be operated on lakes, not the ocean,” Petty Officer 3rd Class Jennifer Smith, a crewmember at Station Sandy Hook, said in a news release. “Before leaving the dock, you should always check the weather, file a float plan, check your lifesaving equipment and ensure your vessel is safe to be out on the water.”

