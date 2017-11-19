Safe Street Advocates Call For Improved Protection For Bikers And Pedestrians

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Hundreds of safe street advocates came to City Hall Park on bikes and on foot to remember the lives lost to traffic violence and to call for improved protections for bikers and pedestrians.
Delmer Maldonado was married with kids and was heading home from a night spent with friends.
Walking under the elevated J train tracks at Fulton and Chestnut Streets in Brooklyn, he and a friend were struck and killed by a driver who fled the scene.
Delmer’s wife, Millie, shared the pain she’s had to go through over the last year since the crash.
“Imagine your home filled with boxes of your partners entire life,” she said Sunday. “The clothes he’d wear, that he’ll never wear again.”
Millie joined the stage with safety advocates who are calling on Mayor Bill de Blasio to transform paths around the roads to better protect walkers and bikers, to ensure deaths like Delmer’s can be prevented.