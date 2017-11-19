Wind Advisory In Effect Until 6 p.m. | Full Forecast | Radar | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Officials: Suspect Crashes, Dies After Trying To Bite One Officer, Ram Into Another In Springfield, N.J.

SPRINGFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A suspect died in a crash Sunday afternoon, after officials said he tried to bite one Union Township officer and hit another with his car in Springfield, New Jersey.

Springfield fire officials told CBS2 that Union Township police pulled over the suspect’s car, and the suspect got into a quarrel with an officer.

The suspect told the officer he had AIDS and attempted to bit the officer, officials said.

The officer backed off, and the suspect took off in his car and intentionally tried to hit the officer’s partner with the vehicle, officials said.

The suspect lost control of his car and overturned, end ended up inside the Advanced Pain Care building at 65 Springfield Ave., officials said.

The car burst into flames, but the building did not catch fire, officials said.

The suspect was confirmed dead late Sunday.

