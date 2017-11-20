11/20 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
Meteorologist

A cold breeze will persist through this afternoon making it feel like the 30s around the area. And despite a good deal of sunshine, we’ll only manage to work our way into the mid to upper 40s. Stay warm!

nu tu tri state travel 24 11/20 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

High pressure will dominate tonight and deliver mainly clear skies. Our winds will shift to the west/southwest though and keep our temps in check. That said, we’ll only dip into the upper 30s or so; 20s are in reach north and west.

We’ll see a mostly sunny day tomorrow with high pressure still in control. And with our winds remaining out of the southwest, we’ll warm up an additional 10 degrees — highs in the mid to upper 50s.

nu tu skycast 3d tonight5 11/20 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

A round of rain and showers will swing through late tomorrow night through Wednesday morning with clearing expected thereafter. Outside of that, expect breezy conditions and highs in the low 50s or so.

Check back, travelers, for more details on your Getaway Wednesday!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch