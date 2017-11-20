217 Skydivers Create Massive Formations, Breaking Previous Record

1010 WINS-It’s a bird, it’s a plane! No wait, it’s a record-breaking sight!

This is the moment 217 skydivers jumped from ten separate airplanes at the same time in Eloy, Arizona as part of a seven-day event for skydivers, called the Sequential Games skydiving competition.

The divers formed some incredibly beautiful shapes as they hurtled to the ground at over 120 mph from 19,000ft forming floral patterns, tiered circles and more — all while beating the past record of 104 skydivers in the air at one time completing formations.

Watch the incredible feat in dazzling 360 degree video below.

-Joe Cingrana

 

