Best Thanksgiving Pies/Desserts In NY

Thanksgiving is around the corner and that means it’s time to enjoy something sweet! Dive into one of these delicious pies, ice cream collaborations, and festive donuts that can be found in NYC.

Baked NYC

279 Church St.

New York, NY 10013

212-775-0345

www.bakednyc.com

You can now pre-order your holiday pies at Baked NYC! Sure, they have the traditional pumpkin pie but they also have other decadent options like Dutch Apple, Spiced Cranberry Pear Buttermilk, and Chocolate Bourbon Pecan. Don’t miss out on their other holiday goodies like Peppermint Whoopie Pies, Wreath Cupcakes, and Stump de Noel ( a spin on the classic Buche De Noel). The best part? For every pie you order (after your first), Baked NYC is offering a free pastry and beverage – because who doesn’t want a little more caffeine during this time of year? Happy eating!

Du’s Donuts and Coffee

107 N 12th St.

Brooklyn NY 11249

718-215-8770

squareup.com

Go a different route this year and swap out your usual pie for donuts! Head over to Du’s Donuts and Coffee (in Soho or Williamsburg) and pre-order their special holiday flavors. $18 will get you a 4-pack of donuts that include Red Apple Glaze with cinnamon oat crumble, Lemon Glaze with torched meringue, Classic Pumpkin Pie with vanilla icing, and Brown Sugar Mollasses Glaze with candied pecans. You won’t even miss the pie the minute you bite into these babies. Happy donut-ing!

OddFellows Ice Cream

Check website for various locations

www.oddfellowsnyc.com

OddFellows Ice Cream Co is bringing back their popular Passport Program series by highlighting distinct flavors from around the globe, inspired by chef Sam Mason’s culinary travels. This November, ice cream eaters can indulge in The Waffle Sundae. You can thank the folks from Sweet Chick for the homemade waffle that’s topped with Buttermilk Apple ice cream, fried chicken skin crispies, and brown butterscotch. Now that’s a dessert to remember! Stop in every month to see the featured dish and start racking up those stamps in order to receive your sweet reward. See website for more details.

Jacques Torres

See website for various locations

www.mrchocolate.com

Stop into any of Jacques Torres’ seven locations and pick up the perfect hostess gift – a turkey! Don’t worry, there’s no baking required. Jacques Torres is back with his festive holiday chocolate creations that are almost too cute to eat. Choose from a large or medium sized turkey-molded chocolate or grab a few milk chocolate Thanksgiving Lollipops that come in both turkey and pilgrim shapes. You’ll be gabbing and gobbling all night!

The Meatball Shop

See website for various locations

www.themeatballshop.com

The Meatball Shop has teamed up with Brooklyn’s famous Four + Twenty Blackbirds to bring quite a holiday treat to New Yorkers. If you’re a fan of Salty Honey pies you’ll definitely want to stop in for the Pie’ce Cream Sandwiches ($12). They’re nestling one large scoop of vanilla ice cream between two mini Salty Honey pies and topping it with whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon. It’s the perfect balance of salty and sweet with just the right amount of crunch from the golden and flaky pie crusts. This delicious dessert is available all of November so make sure to mark your calendars!

