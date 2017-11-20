CBS News Suspends Anchor Charlie Rose Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — TV newsman Charlie Rose is accused of sexual harassment, groping, and lewd conduct.
The Washington Post is reporting that eight women have come forward claiming Rose made unwanted sexual advances toward them including lewd phone calls and walking around naked.
The incidents allegedly happened between the 1990s and 2011, and involved women who worked for the Charlie Rose Show on PBS.
Rose is also one of the hosts of CBS This Morning.
In a statement posted to his Twitter page, Rose wrote in part; “It is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior.”
“I am greatly embarrassed I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe all these allegations are accurate,” Rose told the Post.
Rose has been suspended from CBS This Morning, and PBS has halted production and distribution of his show.