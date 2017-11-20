Eli Manning On WFAN: Giants’ Effort In Win Wasn’t Statement About McAdoo

NEW YORK (WFAN) — According to Eli Manning, Sunday’s upset of the Kansas City Chiefs had nothing to do with the Giants making a statement about their head coach, Ben McAdoo.

“I think we’ve always had Coach Mac’s back and all the coaches, and faith and trust in them that they’re doing a good job,” Manning told WFAN’s Mike Francesa a day after the Giants’ 12-9 overtime victory. “And we had to do our job better. That’s what it’s about. This isn’t about him.”

The home win improved the Giants’ record to 2-8 and snapped a three-game losing streak.

“It was good, and great environment for the game, great locker room afterwards. Everybody was excited,” Manning said. “We’ve been working hard. We’ve been putting in the right amount of work and then playing hard. And I think we just stayed committed to doing that, and eventually we knew it’d pay off and get us a win. And we’ve just got to keep doing that.”

The Giants’ quarterback gave his team a pep talk before the game.

“Just said, ‘Hey, we’ve got to have great energy on the sidelines, throughout the whole game. We’ve got to finish in the fourth quarter,'” Manning said. “And just said, ‘Hey, all week we’ve been preparing, we’ve been working. … The hard part of the week is over. This is the fun part. Let’s go play the game. Let’s get a win. Let’s enjoy this and be able to celebrate this and be rewarded for our hard work.”

As Francesa’s time on WFAN winds down, the WFAN host asked to Manning reminisce about the Super Bowl XLII upset over the previously unbeaten New England Patriots. To listen to the interview, click on the audio player above.