MTA Rolls Out Vintage Subway Trains For Holiday Season

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Just in time for the holidays, the MTA is rolling out some vintage subway trains.
This year take a ride on a train from the 1930s decked with ceiling fans and original ads.
The holiday nostalgia rides begin at the Second Avenue Subway to mark its one-year anniversary.
You can hop on the train along the F line between Second Avenue and Lexington Avenue-63rd Street, and the Q line between Lexington Avenue – 63rd Street and 96th Street.
The rides start Sunday, Nov. 26 and runs every Sunday through Dec. 24.