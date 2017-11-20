MTA Rolls Out Vintage Subway Trains For Holiday Season

Filed Under: Local TV, MTA

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Just in time for the holidays, the MTA is rolling out some vintage subway trains.

This year take a ride on a train from the 1930s decked with ceiling fans and original ads.

The holiday nostalgia rides begin at the Second Avenue Subway to mark its one-year anniversary.

You can hop on the train along the F line between Second Avenue and Lexington Avenue-63rd Street, and the Q line between Lexington Avenue – 63rd Street and 96th Street.

The rides start Sunday, Nov. 26 and runs every Sunday through Dec. 24.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch