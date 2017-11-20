Lawsuit Accuses Nassau County Police Of Detaining Immigrants Illegally

MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — An immigration rights advocacy group said Monday that they had filed the first-of-its-kind lawsuit in New York state against the Nassau County Police Department – over detaining foreign-born men and women.
As WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported, the lawsuit stems from possibly thousands of people who were living in Nassau County, according to Central American Refugee Center attorney Elise Damas.
She said Nassau County police detained people who had Immigration and Customs Enforcement warrants against hem – even without authorities having any reason or proof that the person committed a crime.
She said such a practice is illegal in New York state, and the lawsuit was filed for that reason.
“This happens every day in Nassau County, and under the current administration, ICE has become very aggressive,” Damas said, “and their policy as of March of this year is to issue ICE detainers in 100 percent of cases where they become aware of an immigrant that they deem removable. So this is not just undocumented immigrants. This is people with DACA. This is even green card holders.
A Nassau County police representative said the department does not comment on pending litigation.