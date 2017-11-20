De Blasio: No Plan To Remove NYCHA Leadership Despite Lapse In Lead Paint Inspections

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Blame it on Bloomberg?
Mayor Bill de Blasio said failure to properly inspect for lead paint began in the previous administration when federal laws relaxed the obligation of public housing authorities to conduct inspections.
“But the bottom line is the same. It never should have happened to begin with, it should have been caught sooner, and now we have to make sure things are right going forward,” de Blasio said.
As 1010 WINS’ Juliet Papa reported, the mayor will not be replacing NYCHA leadership.
“The team we have in place at NYCHA overall has made a series of very important changes to the housing authority,” the mayor said.
He said a second round of inspections is underway at affected apartments and should be completed next month.