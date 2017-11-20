President Trump Takes Aim At Raiders’ Lynch

Commanders-In-Chief None Too Pleased Veteran Running Back Stood For Mexican Anthem, But Not American Anthem
WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump says the NFL should suspend Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch.

Lynch sat during most of the U.S. anthem and stood for the Mexican anthem before Sunday’s game against the Patriots at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

Lynch hasn’t stood for the national anthem since returning from retirement this season.

Trump tweeted early Monday: “Great disrespect! Next time NFL should suspend him for remainder of season. Attendance and ratings way down.”

Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started the movement last season when he refused to stand during the anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality.

  1. louis11725 says:
    November 20, 2017 at 10:04 am

    Football is getting stupider and stupider. I am getting so sick of hearing about it. Every year over the last five years there is something really idiotic going on with NFL dumb antics.

