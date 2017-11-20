Police Release Surveillance Video Of Suspects In Attempted Home Invasion In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for three suspects who they say are wanted in an attempted home invasion in Hollis, Queens.

It happened Sunday afternoon at a house on 100th Avenue and 197th Street.

Surveillance video released by police shows the first suspect walk up to the home. The homeowner, Thakur Persaud, says he was watching TV when the man knocked at the door holding a package.

The victim’s 13-year-old-son was going to let the man in when Persaud says he sensed something was wrong.

“My son was going to open the door. I said, ‘no way’ and ran to the door, I looked at the package and the name doesn’t match up,” he said. “And the person tried to push me in the house and I kicked him as hard as I could and I pushed him out.”

Persaud says a second hooded suspect was nearby. Police say he shot the homeowner in the thigh with a BB gun.

Police say both men and a third suspect, who was hiding outside, all got away. Investigators released images of their getaway car, a dark Nissan Maxima with South Dakota plates, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

The victim says his home was burglarized over the summer. In that case, he said the thieves got away with jewelry and cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.